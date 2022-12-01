Heartbreak for misfiring Lukaku as Belgium exits FIFA World Cup after draw with Croatia

Romelu Lukaku, who was introduced as a half-time substitute in Belgium’s must-win Group F match against Croatia, had three solid chances to score for Belgium, but could not convert any, as it got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup after a goalless draw.

Belgium finished third in the table with four points in three matches. Morocco and Croatia finished first and second to qualify for the knockouts.

Lukaku’s first chance came in the 60th minute. De Bruyne set Carrasco with a great pass. Carrasco got a shot away, but Croatia’s Josip Juranovic got a solid boot to the ball. The ball broke loose to Lukaku, who had ample time and space to find a corner with his right foot, but his shot rattled the post and came back into play.

His second chance came in the 63rd minute. De Bruyne did well to make a run down the left and swing a delicious cross inside the box. Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic got a touch but it was not enough to stop it from reaching Lukaku’s head. He got his header away but could not keep it on target.

Lukaku’s third chance came in the 90th minute, which was arguably his best chance to score and put his team in the driver’s seat. Thorgan Hazard swung in a cross from the right that was completely misjudged by Dejan Lovren. The ball slammed into Lukaku’s stomach area, and he could not react quickly enough to put the ball over the line from point-blank range.

His final chance to score came in the third minute of second-half additional time, but this wasn’t as simple as the other two. Lukaku found himself in a good position inside the Croatia box and was ready to dispatch a shot but Croatia’s masked hero Josko Gvardiol put in a brilliant last-ditch challenge to deny the striker.

Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top scorer, with 68 goals in 101 appearances for his nation.