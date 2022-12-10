News

Qatar 2022: Morocco beats Portugal 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal to march into first-ever semis

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 22:26 IST
Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring the only goal against Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring the only goal against Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. | Photo Credit: AP

A first-half goal by Youssef En-Nesyri saw Morocco beat Portugal in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama on Saturday as it became the first African country to enter the semifinal of the tournament.

The Atlas Lions, which has remained unbeaten in Qatar 2022 so far, beating 2010 World Champion Spain in the round of 16 and Belgium in the group stage of the tournament.

En-nesyri gave Morocco the breakthrough with a clinical header off a Yahia Attiyat-Allah cross in the 42nd minute and that became the deciding goal in this end-to-end affair in this quarterfinal.

Morocco is the first African team to qualify for the semi-final of a World Cup tournament - each of the previous three African sides to reach a quarter-final were all eliminated at this stage (Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010).

More to follow.

