Portugal in penalty shootouts at FIFA World Cup: Records, stats, saves and goals

Penalty shootouts, especially in a World Cup, are the ultimate test of a player’s mental strength and ability to perform under pressure.
Portugal has been part of just one penalty shootout in its World Cup history, which came in 2006 against England.
Portugal vs England, 2006
It was a quarterfinal match between Portugal and England, which finished goalless after 120 minutes of football.
Simao got Portugal off to a good start by scoring the first penalty, while Frank Lampard failed to score from England’s first spot-kick.
Hugo Viana and Armando Gonçalves Teixeira (Petit) missed the subsequent penalties for Portugal, but Helder Postiga successfully converted his spot-kick. For England, Owen Hargreaves scored, but Steven Gerrard and James Carragher missed their penalties.
It all came down to Cristiano Ronaldo. He delivered by scoring the penalty, sending Portugal into the semifinals. Portugal got a 3-1 win, and England’s dismal record of World Cup penalty shootouts continued.
