News

Portugal in penalty shootouts at FIFA World Cup: Records, stats, saves and goals

Portugal has faced just one penalty-shootout in its World Cup history, which came in the 2006 quarterfinal against England. Portugal won the shootout 3-1.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 11:03 IST
09 December, 2022 11:03 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout at the end of the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Quarter-final match between England and Portugal played at the Stadium Gelsenkirchen on July 1, 2006, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout at the end of the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Quarter-final match between England and Portugal played at the Stadium Gelsenkirchen on July 1, 2006, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Portugal has faced just one penalty-shootout in its World Cup history, which came in the 2006 quarterfinal against England. Portugal won the shootout 3-1.

Penalty shootouts, especially in a World Cup, are the ultimate test of a player’s mental strength and ability to perform under pressure.

Portugal has been part of just one penalty shootout in its World Cup history, which came in 2006 against England.

Portugal vs England, 2006

It was a quarterfinal match between Portugal and England, which finished goalless after 120 minutes of football.

Simao got Portugal off to a good start by scoring the first penalty, while Frank Lampard failed to score from England’s first spot-kick.

Hugo Viana and Armando Gonçalves Teixeira (Petit) missed the subsequent penalties for Portugal, but Helder Postiga successfully converted his spot-kick. For England, Owen Hargreaves scored, but Steven Gerrard and James Carragher missed their penalties.

It all came down to Cristiano Ronaldo. He delivered by scoring the penalty, sending Portugal into the semifinals. Portugal got a 3-1 win, and England’s dismal record of World Cup penalty shootouts continued.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us