Portugal in Round of 16: Potential opponents for Ronaldo and co in FIFA World Cup knockouts

Portugal secured its spot in the knockouts after a well-earned 2-0 win over Uruguay on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes starred with two goals as Fernando Santos’ men succeeded against its South American opponent.

Portugal needs just a win a point from its last game against South Korea to top the group. Even a defeat would be enough, if Ghana fails to win or doesn’t outperform Portugal’s goal difference.

Who are Portugal’s potential opponents in the Round of 16?

If Portugal finishes on top of Group H, which is looking a likelier outcome, it will then face the second-placed team in Group G.

With Brazil looking likely to seal the top spot in Group G, it is a three-horse race between Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

Serbia and Switzerland will face off each other on December 3, while Cameroon takes on Brazil.

Switzerland currently is second in the group with three points and can clinch that position if it draws with Serbia, and Cameroon fails to beat Brazil.

If Portugal fails to make it to the top of the group, it will likely end up against Brazil, assuming it finishes table-topper in Group G, in the Round of 16.

