There are some of us who just love to see the funny side of things. And with the World Cup action on, the quadrennial showpiece is just the perfect hotbed for... well - memes.

Here is a compilation of the best gags we found on the Internet. We promise to add more along the way and as we all know...

1. ‘I’m going to tell Piers Morgan’

The most popular sports personality in the world, at least on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo had been all over the news even before the FIFA World Cup began.

In an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar had doled out criticism for Manchester United, a club he used to play for then. He didn’t hold back as he arraigned the facilities at Old Trafford and coach Erik ten Hag. It eventually saw the Red Devils terminate their contract with their forward.

Entering his first World Cup as a free agent, Ronaldo became the subject of memes and trolls, mostly of that from angry United supporters.

So the " Ronaldo : I am going to tell Piers Morgan " meme is real 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/W5yahx8ea8 — EMILY🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@CrewsmatMorocco) November 29, 2022

The meme came all the more alive when Ronaldo claimed to have had the last touch on the ball in a goal which was ultimately awarded to teammate Bruno Fernandes.

2. ‘Do you need an appointment?’

Ronaldo’s ‘Hair of God’ goal against Uruguay - as netizens started to call it - after the striker claimed to have headed the ball in when there was actually no contact, as was confirmed by the official ball manufacturer Adidas, was celebrated the most by none other than Morgan.

Specsavers, a British multinational optical retail chain, came up with a witty one-liner, a response which garnered a lot of fanfare.

It was Bruno, do you need an appointment? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 28, 2022

3. Morocco’s GOATkeeper, Bono the Numero Uno!

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou or simply Bono did have the slight edge over his Spanish counterpart Unai Simon, heading into a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

However, hardly anybody could foresee him play god to deny the Spaniards even a single check mark at the Education City Stadium.

While one of the shots hit the bar, Bono saved Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets’ efforts. He had made two saves in regulation time, which was a big reason why the match went into the penalties.

With a peformance of this magnitude, obviously comparisons were drawn with the all-time great Gianluigi Buffon.

4. Japan followed L’s wise words in Death Note to the T - “In all things, one cannot win with defence alone. To win, you must attack.”

Move over from Light Yagami... it seems Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu had found the Death Note ahead of the World Cup.

As the memes suggest, he had Ryuk, the shinigami with him for company as well. At least for the Spain and Germany games for sure.

5. “You are my best friend as well as my lover, and I do not know which side of you I enjoy the most,” writes Nicholas Sparks

Who did it better? Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams or our very own Giroud-Mbappe? Our vote is in favour of the latter.

The Notebook (2004) | Mbappe & Giroud (2022) pic.twitter.com/CK3UM7xKcQ — José Luis (@stardustreader) December 4, 2022

6. Messy!

Argentina captain Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Poland and almost immediately he became a source of inspiration for millions of memers across the globe.

The defining moment of the first half saw goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny dive to his left to ward off Messi’s effort.

The talismanic striker has now missed four penalties in his international career, taking his combined tally for club and country to 31.

Messi is so humble that he knew it wasn't a penalty so he missed it.



Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MksMArwDfw — Troll Football (@Troll_Fotballl) November 30, 2022

7. Belgium’s not-so-golden generation?

They called it Belgium’s golden generation. However, the side’s best ever performance to show for that tag has been a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup.

When you're heading out of the World Cup but realise your holiday will get extended pic.twitter.com/V6ZKgO8n3F — Football Memes 🍥 (@FootballMemesCo) December 1, 2022

8. Morocco scripts history but what now? Tom Cruise is confused as well!

Morocco, only the fourth African side to make the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana, is set to go up against Portugal in the quarterfinal.

That Selecao das Quinas beat its opponent 6-1 in their last game isn’t much of a confidence-booster. There is not much time either. It is right on the ‘Edge of Tomorrow’!

9. Another year of the Messiah leading the cause

Messi is back, albeit with a Copa America title under his belt this time, to try and bag world football’s greatest trophy - the only one missing in his overflowing cabinet.

Will the Messiah finally get his redemption?

Messi carrying hopes and expectations of Argentina fans in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/JUxO9U6Ozc — IG: footy.memes.21 (@footymemes21) December 3, 2022

10. The end is nigh!

Kind of self explanatory... Team Sportstar, having been through 18 days of non-stop footballing action, cannot wait for the quarterfinals to begin. Until then, the memes are keeping us in good spirits. Hope it does the same for our loyal readers.