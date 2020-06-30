Football Football Inzaghi's Benevento seals promotion back into Serie A Benevento finished last in its only previous Serie A campaign in 2017-18, having become the first team ever to win promotion in its Serie B debut season. AP ROME 30 June, 2020 09:57 IST Benevento head coach Filippo Inzaghi (File Photo) - Getty Images AP ROME 30 June, 2020 09:57 IST Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento earned promotion back into Serie A by sealing the second-division title with seven games to spare and matching a Serie B record on Monday.Benevento needed only one point to clinch but got all three in beating Juve Stabia 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Marco Sau -- despite playing most of the game with 10 men.The only club to previously clinch promotion so early was Ascoli in 1978.ALSO READ| La Liga: Getafe finally gets a win to boost Champions League hopes Benevento moved 24 points ahead of Crotone and Cittadella.Benevento finished last in its only previous Serie A campaign in 2017-18, having become the first team ever to win promotion in its Serie B debut season.Inzaghi, the former Juventus and AC Milan striker, is in his first season as Benevento coach. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos