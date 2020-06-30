Inzaghi's Benevento seals promotion back into Serie A

Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento earned promotion back into Serie A by sealing the second-division title with seven games to spare and matching a Serie B record on Monday.

Benevento needed only one point to clinch but got all three in beating Juve Stabia 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Marco Sau -- despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

The only club to previously clinch promotion so early was Ascoli in 1978.

ALSO READ| La Liga: Getafe finally gets a win to boost Champions League hopes

Benevento moved 24 points ahead of Crotone and Cittadella.

Benevento finished last in its only previous Serie A campaign in 2017-18, having become the first team ever to win promotion in its Serie B debut season.

Inzaghi, the former Juventus and AC Milan striker, is in his first season as Benevento coach.