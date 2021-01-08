Football Football FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup FIFA announced that teams at February's Club World Cup will be allowed to make five substitutes along with a concussion substitute in cases of head injury. Reuters 08 January, 2021 18:51 IST The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played in Qatar from February 1-11. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 January, 2021 18:51 IST FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, football's world governing body said on Friday.The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.The trial at the Club World Cup, which will be held from February 1-11, will allow one permanent concussion replacement in cases of head injury, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already. Premier League to trial concussion substitutes England's Premier League is hoping to introduce concussion substitutes later this month, while FIFA is also ready to trial the system at this year's Olympic Games.FIFA said teams participating in the Club World Cup are also permitted to make up to five substitutions per game rather than three -- a rule brought in to protect player welfare amid COVID-19 related fixture congestion.However, teams will only have three opportunities to make changes during the game and also at halftime. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos