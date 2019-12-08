Manchester Derby: Fred hit by projectile, racial abuse suspected

Manchester United midfielder Fred was seemingly racially abused during the Manchester derby, with the player also hit by a projectile during the game.

A series of objects including lighters and a plastic bottle could be seen by the corner flag as United prepared to take a set-piece during the second half of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United, as it happened

Fred was then struck by another object thrown from the crowd before play continued.

Television replays of the incident also appeared to show a supporter making monkey noises in the direction of the Brazil international.