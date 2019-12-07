City vs United Manchester Derby LIVE: Guardiola & Co. seek to restrict Liverpool lead

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 179th Manchester Derby , where Manchester City hosts Manchester United at the Etihad stadium. This is Lavanya and I will be taking you through the game this evening.



It is safe to say that the banter has begun between the two sides. Heres what City's gaffer, Pep Guardiola had to say ahead of the big-ticket game.





Ahead of the all-important Manchester Derby at the Etihad tonight, all eyes are on Marcus Rashford, making a mark in a clash of the sort back in 2016. Highlighting his ice-cold mentality on the big stage, Rashford was decisive. Roasting Manchester Citydefender Martin Demichelis in the 16th minute, the striker nutmegged him at pace and left the experienced centre-back for dead before clinically dispatching past Joe Hart.Since that bright debut derby, Rashford has gone on to feature another seven times against City and he'll be desperate to leave his mark in Saturday's clash. It is the sort of occasion that has started to typify his status as a big-game player with an elite mentality.Rashford's most recent Manchester derby came in April, as City comfortably dispatched of United 2-0 at Old Trafford. It was this encounter that seemed to suggest their wretched form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment was anything but a blip. More than anyone, Rashford was scathing of United."The bare minimum should be to work hard and give your all for the supporters and the badge. We need the mentality and willingness of running for your team. We never call each other out but we have to be real with each other. It's a matter of trying to improve each other," Rashford said then.Manchester City needs a win tonight to restrict Liverpool's lead to a minimum of 11 points.

If United wins tonight, it will be the first time the team has consecutive league wins since March this year.



WHERE TO WATCH?

You can watch the live stream on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. You can also watch the live stream on Hotstar.