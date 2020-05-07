Transfer Rumours: Barca target Lautaro interests PSG, Milan contacts Madrid for Jovic

Barcelona remains confident in its bid to sign Inter star Lautaro Martinez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga champion, which view the Argentina international as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Recent reports have claimed Ligue 1 holder Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as suitor but Barca believes Martinez is committed to moving to Camp Nou.

ROUND-UP

- Calciomercato says AC Milan has contacted Real Madrid about signing Luka Jovic. The Serbia forward has struggled since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of 2019-20. The report claims Milan is ready to spend €40 million, while a two-year loan deal with a redemption obligation could happen.

Meanwhile, Tuttomercato says Milan is eyeing a €20 million move for Lyon star Memphis Depay, who is out of contract in June 2021.

- Mauricio Pochettino is poised to become Newcastle United's next manager, according to Le10Sport. The former Tottenham boss has been linked amid Newcastle's prospective takeover.

- The Telegraph reports Manchester City and Bayern Munich are set to clash over Leroy Sane. The Germany international has reportedly agreed to join the Bundesliga champion, however, City is insulted by the £35 million (€39.9 million) valuation.

- Juventus has opened talks with Jorginho as Maurizio Sarri looks to reunite with the Chelsea midfielder in Turin, says ESPN.

- Manchester United is considering the prospect of delaying their move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Mirror.