Mark Sampson's racism charge dismissed

Former England Women's manager Mark Sampson's Football Association (FA) charge for allegedly using racist language has been found not proven.

Sampson was caretaker boss at League Two side Stevenage at the time he was alleged to have breached FA Rule E3, relating to a comment that was "improper and/or abusive and/or insulting".

It was claimed to be an "aggravated breach", meaning it referenced "ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality".

However, Sampson denied the charge and requested a hearing, which took place at Wembley on January 9 and 10.

An independent regulatory commission found the charge not proven and it was dismissed.

The decision, published on the FA website, outlined "a direct conflict of evidence" within the hearing.

"Put simply, some of those giving evidence had lied," it said, adding none of the evidence was "sufficiently compelling".

Stevenage, who appointed Graham Westley as manager last month, seeing Sampson revert to a coaching role, had previously said the claims had "no foundation".

Sampson, who led England to the semi-finals of the 2015 Women's World Cup, was sacked as the Lionesses boss in September 2017.

The FA said it had made the decision after evidence emerged of "inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour" during his time with Bristol Academy.

It insisted Sampson's dismissal was not linked to allegations made by former England forward Eniola Aluko that there had been alleged discriminatory behaviour on the manager's part.