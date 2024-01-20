Former Juventus chairman Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban

An Italian sport court said on Friday it had rejected former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli’s request to overturn a soccer ban linked to a case over alleged irregularities in the Serie A club’s payments to players.
In July, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) imposed a 16-month ban from the game, which was reduced to 10 months in September.
Agnelli was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation in November 2022 following a financial scandal that hit Italy’s most successful soccer team.
As part of the same case, Juventus agreed in May to pay a fine of 718,000 euros ($781,543) and to not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season in a settlement reached with Italy’s soccer authorities.
