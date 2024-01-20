MagazineBuy Print

Former Juventus chairman Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban

In July, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) imposed a 16-month ban on him from the game, which was reduced to 10 months in September.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 07:42 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILES PHOTO: Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was banned for a year over ‘illegal’ ticket sales. | Photo Credit: AFP
An Italian sport court said on Friday it had rejected former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli’s request to overturn a soccer ban linked to a case over alleged irregularities in the Serie A club’s payments to players.

In July, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) imposed a 16-month ban from the game, which was reduced to 10 months in September.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Agnelli was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation in November 2022 following a financial scandal that hit Italy’s most successful soccer team.

As part of the same case, Juventus agreed in May to pay a fine of 718,000 euros ($781,543) and to not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season in a settlement reached with Italy’s soccer authorities.

Related Topics

Juventus /

Andrea Agnelli /

Italian Football Federation

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
