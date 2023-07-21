MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires

Former Poland captain and Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski said on Thursday he had decided to end his playing career.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 07:42 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Poland’s Jakub Blaszczykowski has decided to end his playing career.
Poland’s Jakub Blaszczykowski has decided to end his playing career. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Jakub Blaszczykowski has decided to end his playing career. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Poland captain and Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski said on Thursday he had decided to end his playing career.

The 37-year-old, his country’s second-highest capped player (109) behind Robert Lewandowski (142), made his national team debut in March 2006 in a friendly win over Saudi Arabia.

He retired from international football in June in a friendly against Germany, leaving the pitch to a guard of honour from both teams.

READ | Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media

“Every road has an end... Thank you so much for the great support I received every step of the way. It was worth playing, sacrificing myself for you,” Blaszczykowski said on Instagram.

He hangs up his boots after a second spell at Polish second-tier side Wisla Krakow, where he first played from 2004-2007 and won the Polish top flight in 2005 before joining Dortmund.

He made nearly 200 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund from 2007-2016, helping them win two league titles, one German Cup and three Super Cups as well as finishing runners-up in the 2012-13 Champions League.

His stay in Dortmund ended with a one-year loan spell at Serie A side Fiorentina after which Blaszczykowski returned to Germany in August 2016 on a three-year deal at VfL Wolfsburg.

Blaszczykowski will be given a farewell on Aug. 5 during Wisla’s first home game of the 2023-24 season, the club said.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Poland /

Jakub Blaszczykowski

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires
    Reuters
  2. Fleetwood, Lamprecht set pace at British Open
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England captain Bright to wear armbands supporting inclusion and gender equality
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media
    Reuters
  5. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media
    Reuters
  3. Inter Miami signs Spain defender Jordi Alba
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi surprises teammate in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United names Bruno Fernandes as new captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires
    Reuters
  2. Fleetwood, Lamprecht set pace at British Open
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England captain Bright to wear armbands supporting inclusion and gender equality
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City forward Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli -Saudi state media
    Reuters
  5. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment