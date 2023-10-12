Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christopher Galtier has returned to management three months after leaving the French champion, taking over at Qatari side Al Duhail.
Galtier, 57, won the Ligue 1 title with PSG but lasted just one season at the club after a poor second half of the campaign.
The final weeks of his reign were marred by accusations of racism during his previous job at Nice. He has vehemently denied the accusations but will stand trial in December.
At Al Duhail he will inherit a squad including former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.
ALSO READ | WHY ANGE POSTECOGLOU GAVE UP ON AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
Galtier succeeds Hernan Crespo after the club parted ways with the ex-Argentina international who won the league with Al Duhail last season.
The Frenchman will face an Al Nassr side spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Asian Champions League group stage later this month. Al Duhail has just one point from two matches in the competition.
Latest on Sportstar
- Former PSG coach Galtier takes job in Qatar at Al Duhail
- Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023: Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis in the girls’ U-14 category
- Indian F2 racer Kush Maini to be mentored by former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen
- Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 27/2 (7); Warner, Marsh depart inside PowerPlay vs SA
- AUS vs SA, ODI World Cup live updates: Australia drops five catches as South Africa races away to 311/7
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE