Former PSG coach Galtier takes job in Qatar at Al Duhail

Galtier won the Ligue 1 title with PSG but lasted just one season. At Al Duhail he will inherit a squad including former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 18:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Former PSG coach Christophe Galtier during a press conference
File Photo: Former PSG coach Christophe Galtier during a press conference | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Former PSG coach Christophe Galtier during a press conference | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christopher Galtier has returned to management three months after leaving the French champion, taking over at Qatari side Al Duhail.

Galtier, 57, won the Ligue 1 title with PSG but lasted just one season at the club after a poor second half of the campaign.

The final weeks of his reign were marred by accusations of racism during his previous job at Nice. He has vehemently denied the accusations but will stand trial in December.

At Al Duhail he will inherit a squad including former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

ALSO READ | WHY ANGE POSTECOGLOU GAVE UP ON AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

Galtier succeeds Hernan Crespo after the club parted ways with the ex-Argentina international who won the league with Al Duhail last season.

The Frenchman will face an Al Nassr side spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Asian Champions League group stage later this month. Al Duhail has just one point from two matches in the competition.

