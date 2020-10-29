Football

Ligue 1, Paris Masters to go ahead despite lockdown in France

Professional sporting events are set to go ahead in France despite the government announcing a lockdown of public spaces due to increasing coronavirus cases.

Reuters
29 October, 2020 15:31 IST

The Paris Masters tennis tournament is set to begin next Monday.   -  Getty Images

Elite sport will continue in France despite a nationwide lockdown announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said.

The coming weeks will be tough economically but also humanely. This is why I wanted to confirm to you that the continuity of the sport which is practiced as a profession is today assured, Maracineau told a parliament session overnight.

Maracineanu's comments will come as welcome news for France's top soccer league, Ligue 1, as well as French rugby with the national side set to host Ireland on Saturday in their Six Nations finale.

The Paris Masters tennis tournament is also due to begin on Monday.

Renewed ban on fans is regrettable, says German Football League  

France will go back into a nationwide lockdown starting this week to try to contain the pandemic, which is threatening to spiral out of control, Macron said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

The new measures -- which come into force on Friday and will last until December 1 -- will mean people have to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or use their daily one-hour allocation of exercise.

