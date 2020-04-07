Football

WATCH: Franck Ribery's top 10 Bayern Munich goals

France's Franck Ribery has scored 174 goals in 731 games for club and country, with his best performances coming in a Bayern Munich shirt.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 April, 2020 11:19 IST

Franck Ribery played at Bayern Munich for 12 seasons.   -  Bongarts

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 April, 2020 11:19 IST

Franck Ribery joined FC Bayern Munich in 2007 and he picked up several titles during his time in Germay -- scoring several memorable goals in the process.

Here's a compilation of the Frenchman top 10 goals with the Bundesliga giant.

 

 

  Dugout videos