MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Beckenbauer tribute: Football world loses it emperor

The legendary German footballer left an indelible mark on the sport with his extraordinary contributions as a player, manager, and administrator.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 09:29 IST - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Technical genius: Beckenbauer’s class reflected in his wonderful understanding of the game and his great skills as a player. He could elegantly control the ball and initiate effective attacks while finding the chinks in the opposition’s game plan.
Technical genius: Beckenbauer’s class reflected in his wonderful understanding of the game and his great skills as a player. He could elegantly control the ball and initiate effective attacks while finding the chinks in the opposition’s game plan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Technical genius: Beckenbauer’s class reflected in his wonderful understanding of the game and his great skills as a player. He could elegantly control the ball and initiate effective attacks while finding the chinks in the opposition’s game plan. | Photo Credit: AP

Franz Beckenbauer, who was hailed as one of the game’s greatest exponents, bid his fans and idolaters the final goodbye at the age of 78 on Sunday, January 7.

A statement from the Beckenbauer family conveyed the news that one of the biggest icons of world football had passed away in his sleep in the German town of Salzburg.

ALSO READ
Beckenbauer ‘one of the chosen ones’ says Leverkusen coach Alonso

Famously known by the sobriquet ‘Der Kaiser’, which he earned for his charisma and dominance on the field in his favourite club Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer made a permanent place among immortal heroes in the sport with extraordinary performances for his country and the clubs he represented. This is reflected in his achievements, which have very few equivalents in the sport.

The fact that he is one of the only three men to have won the World Cup both as a player and manager speaks of the immense influence he had in enhancing the glory of the ‘Beautiful Game’. The other two names in this elite club are Brazil’s Mario Zagao and Frenchman Didier Deschamps.

ALSO READ
Bayern remembers Beckenbauer as the Bundesliga returns after winter break with Leverkusen in lead

“As a player, he brought a sense of effortlessness, elegance, and magic to the pitch. Franz Beckenbauer brought the glamour. Even after his playing career, he left an indelible mark on FC Bayern and football, and his legacy cannot be measured in titles,” Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer’s tribute aptly sums up the stature of Der Kaiser in football.

The German football aficionados remember him in superlatives, as he collected 104 caps for West Germany and captained the team to World Cup glory in 1974.

Legendary stature: The fact that Beckenbauer is one of the only three men to have won the World Cup both as a player and manager speaks of the immense influence he had in enhancing the glory of the ‘Beautiful Game’.
Legendary stature: The fact that Beckenbauer is one of the only three men to have won the World Cup both as a player and manager speaks of the immense influence he had in enhancing the glory of the ‘Beautiful Game’. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Legendary stature: The fact that Beckenbauer is one of the only three men to have won the World Cup both as a player and manager speaks of the immense influence he had in enhancing the glory of the ‘Beautiful Game’. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He repeated his great achievement as a manager in 1990 in Rome, where West Germany, led by Lothar Matthaus, beat Argentina to lift the crown.

At the club level, Beckenbauer’s presence influenced Bayern Munich to win a hat-trick of European Cups between 1974 and 1976. This happened after the Bavarians won three league championships in a row from 1972 to 1974.

The assortment of laurels in his trophy cabinet is an indication of his supreme talent, which provided the stimulus to his teammates and wards to bring out the best in terms of performance.

ALSO READ
Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19

“Franz Beckenbauer rewrote the history of German football and left a lasting mark on it. He was my captain at FC Bayern, my coach with the national team, and our president at Bayern — and in all these roles, he was not only successful but unique. As a person, he impressed with his great respect for all people, because everyone was equal in Franz’s eyes,” said another German great, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, while reminiscing about the greatest footballer his country has produced.

Born in Giesing, a district in Munich, in September 1945, Beckenbauer came to personify versatility on the football field. The fans of Bayern hailed him as an emperor on the pitch as Beckenbauer experimented with different playing positions before settling down as a libero or sweeper, the position that he perfected to a level of supreme accomplishment.

ALSO READ
Franz Beckenbauer dies: Looking back at the legendary centre-back who perfected the role of a ‘libero’

Beckenbauer’s class reflected in his wonderful understanding of the game and his great skills as a player. He could elegantly control the ball and initiate effective attacks while finding the chinks in the opposition’s game plan. Despite playing primarily as a defender, Beckenbauer’s influence on the teams that he represented was dominant and masterful. These outstanding attributes as a player saw him win the Ballon d’Or twice, in 1972 and 1974.

Having achieved so much as a player and then as a coach, Beckenbauer soon moved into administration, where he encountered some controversies arising from allegations of financial irregularities. Der Kaiser faced a 90-day ban imposed by the FIFA Ethics Committee, which also fined him 7,000 Swiss Franc for failing to cooperate with an inquiry related to corruption dealing with the allocation of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar. But these incidents were soon forgotten as millions of football lovers preferred to remember Beckenbauer as one of the greatest masters of the game that ever lived.

Related Topics

Franz Beckenbauer /

Didier Deschamps

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND v SA Tests: All stats, trivia and facts from India vs South Africa two-match Test series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. AFCON 2024: Namibia upsets Tunisia with a shock 1-0 victory
    Reuters
  3. Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Beckenbauer tribute: Football world loses it emperor
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sinner storms into third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: Namibia upsets Tunisia with a shock 1-0 victory
    Reuters
  2. Beckenbauer tribute: Football world loses it emperor
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca advance to quarterfinals of Copa del Rey
    AP
  4. FA Cup 2023-24: West Ham and Brentford ousted as 5th-tier Eastleigh’s dream of playing Man United ends
    AP
  5. Vlahovic brace pushes Juve two points behind leaders Inter
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND v SA Tests: All stats, trivia and facts from India vs South Africa two-match Test series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. AFCON 2024: Namibia upsets Tunisia with a shock 1-0 victory
    Reuters
  3. Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Beckenbauer tribute: Football world loses it emperor
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sinner storms into third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment