Gamba Osaka sacks head coach Miyamoto after poor start to season

Gamba Osaka said on Friday it has fired head coach Tsuneyasu Miyamoto after a woeful start to the new J-League campaign left last year's runner-up in the relegation zone.

The 2008 Asian champion said in a statement on its website it had informed Miyamoto of the decision on Thursday evening.

Two-time J-League champion Gamba, who last won the domestic title in 2014, hasrecorded just one win in 10 games of the new campaign and is 18th of 20 teams.

Named J-League manager of the year last season after leading the club to second behind Kawasaki Frontale, Miyamoto will be replaced on an interim basis by Masanobu Matsunami.

Gamba is one of four teams from Japan set to play in the Asian Champions League next month. It is due to face Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea, Singapore's Tampines Rovers and Australian champion Sydney FC in the group phase.