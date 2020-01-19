Gattuso: Napoli in training retreat after hitting rock bottom

Gennaro Gattuso said Napoli players have decided to go into a training retreat after hitting "rock bottom" following a 2-0 loss at home to Fiorentina.

Napoli's season hit a new low after Saturday's defeat against Fiorentina – a third consecutive Serie A loss leaving Gattuso's side languishing in 13th position.

Gattuso has lost four of his first five league matches in charge since replacing Carlo Ancelotti in December as frustration grows and tension builds.

Now, Napoli is going into a training retreat ahead of games against Lazio and Juventus, revealed head coach Gattuso post-match.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took legal action when first-team stars reportedly rebelled against a training retreat during Ancelotti's tenure earlier this season.

READ: ISL 2019-20: ATK 2-0 FC Goa - Talking points

"I spoke to the squad and they made the decision to go into a training retreat from this evening," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. "It was their decision. We can't underestimate any detail. We need to look each other in the eye, stay together and say what needs to be said.

"We have to find solutions, because what we're doing right now is not enough."

Runner-up last season and in 2017-18, Napoli has looked a shadow of itself – lacking energy, creativity and passion.

"We must first and foremost apologise to the fans and the whole city, because the performance was embarrassing," Gattuso told DAZN.

ALSO READ: Renedy Singh welcomes Mohun Bagan-ATK merger

"In the past we had decent performances, but here other than the first 20-25 minutes, there was a lot that needed work.

"We can't look for alibis, we have hit rock bottom here and need to find out what is happening. It looks as if we just met this morning, put the jerseys on and went on to the pitch. There is no organisation or unity, we are all at sea.

"It's strange, because the team trains hard during the week and does well, then we get out there on match day and don't do anything. We're sluggish, we let the opposition through, we create little. Nothing worked this evening and it's only right we take responsibility for that.

"I can't explain it, as I felt the team would put in a great performance tonight and I was let down. The team has no soul. We thought that we were recovering from the earlier situation, but evidently we're still sick."