Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Hat-trick hero Haaland savours Borussia Dortmund debut Erling Haaland savoured his unforgettable Borussia Dortmund debut after capping his first appearance for the Bundesliga club with a quick-fire hat-trick. Sacha Pisani 19 January, 2020 08:20 IST Erling Haaland savoured his unforgettable Borussia Dortmund debut after capping his first appearance for the Bundesliga club with a quick-fire hat-trick.Haaland came off the bench in the second half to score three goals in 20 minutes as Dortmund defeated Augsburg 5-3 following the midseason break on Saturday.A €20million signing from Salzburg in January, the 19-year-old sensation replaced Lukasz Piszczek after 56 minutes and scored with his first touch 183 seconds later before eventually completing his hat-trick.REPORT| Dortmund's Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut "It was a good day, I'm just happy. I'm currently very relaxed, I also don't know why," Haaland, who was also linked to Manchester United and RB Leipzig before joining Dortmund, told Sky."The statistics are pretty nice. I have good people around me at Dortmund, great team-mates, it's a fantastic club. I can laugh today, that's the most important thing."Haaland became the first Dortmund player to score a hat-trick on his debut since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2013.The Norway international netted 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg in the first half of 2019-20.