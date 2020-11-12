Football Football Gokulam Kerala to play IFA Shield in Kolkata The IFA Shield is among Asia's oldest tournaments with a history dating back to 1893. The organisers had planned to restart the event for seniors earlier this year. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 12 November, 2020 18:40 IST Gokulam Kerala at a training session in Kozhikode. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 12 November, 2020 18:40 IST Gokulam Kerala is set to return to competitive football soon. The team will play in the IFA Shield tournament in Kolkata, most likely to be held in December.It is among Asia's oldest tournaments with a history dating back to 1893. For decades it was among the most prestigious events in the country, but it was turned into an Under-19 affair in 2016.READ| FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners The organisers had planned to make it a senior tournament again earlier this year and there were talks of conducting it in April. But, of course, the coronavirus outbreak upset the sporting calendar across the world. READ| Sunil Chhetri gearing up for ISL in earnest, says staying in bubble 'isn't easy' Mohammedan Sporting, Indian Arrows and Peerless SC, the reigning Calcutta Football League champion, are also expected to play. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos