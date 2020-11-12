Gokulam Kerala to play IFA Shield in Kolkata

Gokulam Kerala is set to return to competitive football soon. The team will play in the IFA Shield tournament in Kolkata, most likely to be held in December.



It is among Asia's oldest tournaments with a history dating back to 1893. For decades it was among the most prestigious events in the country, but it was turned into an Under-19 affair in 2016.

The organisers had planned to make it a senior tournament again earlier this year and there were talks of conducting it in April. But, of course, the coronavirus outbreak upset the sporting calendar across the world.



Mohammedan Sporting, Indian Arrows and Peerless SC, the reigning Calcutta Football League champion, are also expected to play.