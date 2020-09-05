Football Football Golden Baby League has made a huge impact in quick time - Sunando Dhar Dhar, CEO of Leagues, AIFF, and representatives of some ISL clubs discuss the importance of developing young footballers during an online interaction. Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 05 September, 2020 20:46 IST Sunando Dhar...“U-17 women’s World Cup next year will put women’s football in the spotlight. We can do much more.” - B. Jothi Ramalingam Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 05 September, 2020 20:46 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and some top Indian Super League (ISL) clubs are on the same page on grassroots development. Representatives of Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC stressed on the importance of developing young footballers during an online interaction on grassroots development on Saturday.JFC CEO Mukul Choudhari said his club had been promoting local talent. “The Tata Football Academy (TFA) now hosts baby leagues every weekend and we have had fantastic experiences,” said Choudhari. “We have to focus on the grassroots. In 10 years we can see a difference in Indian football.”BFC CEO Mandar Tamhane said his club had been working with young kids in areas where other ISL and I-league clubs were not present. “We have to find ways to increase the number of matches because without competition growth is not possible. Also, we must compensate the coaches well so that they focus on players’ development,” he said.ALSO READ | Kushal Das: Promotion, relegation will be part of ISL fro 2024-25OFC owner Rohan Sharma said his outfit wanted to “keep developing” young footballers. “We have signed some younger boys. Now we have to develop them and make them play in the first team. That will give the real success story,” said Sharma.Besides, Odisha FC intends to have a team in the Indian Women’s League (IWL).Platform neededCEO of Leagues, AIFF, Sunando Dhar said the Golden Baby Leagues programme made a huge impact in quick time. “The pathway is created. We need to create the platform and give the boys and girls a chance to play,” said Dhar.ALSO READ | I want to play and I am fine - Anwar AliDhar said the AIFF recognised the need to promote women’s football. “U-17 women’s World Cup next year will put women’s football in the spotlight. We can do much more,” he said.R. Vineel Krishna, Director, Sports, Odisha Government, said the State was focusing on a legacy programme of the women’s U-17 World Cup. He said the State would work on developing different age group footballers. “We are considering roping in the AIFF as technical partner to run Football Sports Hostels,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos