MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hannibal Mejbri signs for Sevilla FC on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy

He will arrive at a tricky point in the season for Marcelino’s side, which is currently on a run of just one win in its last five La Liga matches and sits just one spot above the relegation zone.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 14:13 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri.
Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri. | Photo Credit:  Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri. | Photo Credit:  Action Images via Reuters

Sevilla FC has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the loan signing until the end of the season with an option to buy for the 20-year-old French-born Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbri.

He will arrive at a tricky point in the season for Marcelino’s side, which is currently on a run of just one win in its last five La Liga matches and sits just one spot above the relegation zone.

Born in Ivry-sur-Seine, he joined Paris FC’s academy aged nine, where he was soon being scouted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe. After a brief spell at AC Boulogne-Billancour, he joined AS Monaco’s academy.

ALSO READ: Former Juve defender Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC

A year later, aged just 16, he signed for Manchester United ahead of the 2019/20 season, in which he played for both the under-18 and under-23 sides. The following season was his breakthrough year as he made 24 total appearances in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, scoring five goals and getting ten assists. As a reward for his performances, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him his first team debut in the final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he came on for Juan Mata.

During the 2021/22 season, he played eleven games for their reserves, scoring once and helping himself to four assists, as well as making two appearances in the UEFA Youth League. With the first team, under Ralf Ragnick he made two appearances in the Premier League. For the 2022/23 season, he was sent on loan to Birmingham City in the Championship where he played 41 games in all competitions, scoring once and assisting six times. So far this season, he has played ten games for Manchester United, scoring once for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Internationally, he represented France at under-16, and under-17 levels before accepting a call-up to the Tunisian national team, his parents’ native country, in 2021. He appeared at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, where Tunisia finished runner-up after losing the final in extra time 2-0 to Algeria. He was also included in Tunisia’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, appearing in the group stage against Denmark.

Related Topics

Hannibal Mejbri /

Manchester United /

Sevilla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hannibal Mejbri signs for Sevilla FC on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sue Redfern to become first ICC appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA roundup: Suns rally late, stun Kings; 76ers bets Nuggets
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Fourth seed Gauff cruises into third round
    AFP
  5. PKL Season 10 Chennai Diary: Of madness on the Marina, a famed rivalry and the knowledgable local crowd
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Hannibal Mejbri signs for Sevilla FC on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Juve defender Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC
    Reuters
  3. Beyond the tackle: Goikoetxea’s journey from ‘Butcher of Bilbao’ to Maradona’s admirer
    Abhishek Saini
  4. AFCON 2024: Namibia upsets Tunisia with a shock 1-0 victory
    Reuters
  5. Beckenbauer tribute: Football world loses it emperor
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hannibal Mejbri signs for Sevilla FC on loan from Manchester United with an option to buy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sue Redfern to become first ICC appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA roundup: Suns rally late, stun Kings; 76ers bets Nuggets
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Fourth seed Gauff cruises into third round
    AFP
  5. PKL Season 10 Chennai Diary: Of madness on the Marina, a famed rivalry and the knowledgable local crowd
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment