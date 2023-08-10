MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham accepts Bayern Munich offer for Harry Kane - report

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 16:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Harry Kane is set to join Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth around an estimated 100 million euros.
infoIcon

Harry Kane is set to join Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth around an estimated 100 million euros. | Photo Credit: AP

German champion Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to theAthletic website.

Bayern, which did not comment on the report, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated 100 million euros ($110.19 million).

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title once more.

The Athletic said it was now up to Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept the German club’s offer.

Bayern kicks off its season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga starts next week.

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Bayern Munich

