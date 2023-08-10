MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli

Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al-Ahli, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 08:13 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at Montilivi Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Girona, Spain.
File Photo: Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at Montilivi Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Girona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at Montilivi Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Girona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona’s Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.

Al-Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros (13.72 million USD) for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca from AC Milan in 2022.

However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi’s starting lineup.

Al-Ahli has appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

Related Topics

Franck Kessie /

Barcelona /

Al-Ahli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  2. Swiatek beats Pliskova, Vondrousova stops Wozniacki in Montreal
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz off the mark in Toronto; Murray notches win
    AFP
  4. Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
    AP
  5. WATCH: Monfils hits a stunning 188km/h forehand against Tsitsipas, reaches round of 16 in Toronto with 350th career win on hard court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  2. Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
    AP
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo wins it for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in Arab Club Championship Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest football player to go pro in US
    AP
  5. Al Shorta vs Al Nassr Highlights: Ronaldo penalty goal helps Saudi side to Arab Club Champions Cup final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  2. Swiatek beats Pliskova, Vondrousova stops Wozniacki in Montreal
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz off the mark in Toronto; Murray notches win
    AFP
  4. Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
    AP
  5. WATCH: Monfils hits a stunning 188km/h forehand against Tsitsipas, reaches round of 16 in Toronto with 350th career win on hard court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment