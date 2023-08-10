Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli

Barcelona’s Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.

Al-Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros (13.72 million USD) for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca from AC Milan in 2022.

However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi’s starting lineup.

Al-Ahli has appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.