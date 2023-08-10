Barcelona’s Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.
Al-Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros (13.72 million USD) for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca from AC Milan in 2022.
However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi’s starting lineup.
Al-Ahli has appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.
Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.
Latest on Sportstar
- Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli
- Swiatek beats Pliskova, Vondrousova stops Wozniacki in Montreal
- Alcaraz off the mark in Toronto; Murray notches win
- Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
- WATCH: Monfils hits a stunning 188km/h forehand against Tsitsipas, reaches round of 16 in Toronto with 350th career win on hard court
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE