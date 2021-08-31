Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 to begin on October 4, complete fixtures announced

The Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 will begin on October 4 at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru and end on October 23.

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete for promotion to Hero I-League 2021-22 season.

Two debutants, Madan Maharaj FC and Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC in Group A will face each other first on October 4 at 12:30 p.m. IST. In Group B's first encounter, Kerala United FC will take on Kenkre Sports at the same venue at 12.30 p.m. IST on October 5.

During the group stage, two matches will be played everyday – the first one at 12.30 p.m. IST, and the second at 3.45 p.m. IST.

The tournament's format comprises a total of 26 matches – 20 group matches and six games in the final round.

At the end of the group stage, top two teams from each group will proceed to a final round where they will face each other in a round-robin format. The team that finishes at the top in the end will be promoted.