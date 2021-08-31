Football Football Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 to begin on October 4, complete fixtures announced Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete for promotion to Hero I-League 2021-22 season. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 31 August, 2021 22:37 IST Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 will begin on October 4 at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru and end on October 23..(Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 31 August, 2021 22:37 IST The Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 will begin on October 4 at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru and end on October 23.Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete for promotion to Hero I-League 2021-22 season.Two debutants, Madan Maharaj FC and Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC in Group A will face each other first on October 4 at 12:30 p.m. IST. In Group B's first encounter, Kerala United FC will take on Kenkre Sports at the same venue at 12.30 p.m. IST on October 5. READ MORE: 10 teams to participate in Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021During the group stage, two matches will be played everyday – the first one at 12.30 p.m. IST, and the second at 3.45 p.m. IST. The tournament's format comprises a total of 26 matches – 20 group matches and six games in the final round. At the end of the group stage, top two teams from each group will proceed to a final round where they will face each other in a round-robin format. The team that finishes at the top in the end will be promoted.Fixture: Group Stage:October 4: Madan Maharaj FC vs Hyderya Kashmir FC, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 4: Rajasthan United vs Ryntih SC, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 5: Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 5: Corbett FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 6: Rajasthan United vs FC Bengaluru United, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 6: Ryntih SC vs Hyderya Kashmir FC, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 7: Delhi FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 7: Kerala United vs Corbett FC, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 8: Hyderya Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 8: FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 9: Corbett FC vs Delhi FC, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 9: ARA FC vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 11: FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 11: Madan Maharaj FC vs Rajasthan United, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 12: Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC, BFS, 12.30 PM ISTOctober 12: Delhi FC vs Kerala United, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 13: Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC (Venue & Time TBD)October 13: Hyderya Kashmir FC vs FC Bengaluru United (Venue & Time TBD)October 14: ARA FC vs Kerala United (Venue & Time TBD)October 14: Kenkre Sports vs Delhi FC (Venue & Time TBD)Final Round:October 18: B2 vs A1, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 18: B1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PMOctober 20: B1 vs B2, BFS, 12.30 PMOctober 20: A1 vs A2, BFS, 15.45 PMOctober 23: A2 vs B2 (Venue & Time TBD)October 23: B1 vs A1 (Venue & Time TBD) Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :