U-17 Women’s C'ship: Lionesses win title after thumping Tigresses

Lionesses emerged champion of the FSDL-organised Hero U-17 Women’s Championship, defeating Tigresses 7-2 in the final at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Lynda Kom Serto, Priyanka Sujeesh, Priyangka Devi Naroem, Sumati Kumari and Sai Sankhe sealed the win for the Alex Ambrose-coached side before Nisha and Karen Estrocio managed to score consolation goals for the Tigresses.

Lionesses picked up from where it left in the league phase after winning all its games. The 4-1 win over Tigresses on Friday was only a prelude as Lynda Kom led from the front to break the deadlock. The crowd was treated to some tantalizing display of football as all four goals in the first half were awe-worthy.

Sai Sankhe proved her worth once again this tournament, coming off the bench and scoring almost immediately. Priya PV-coached Tigresses found its groove towards the end as it bagged a couple of late goals. However, Alex Ambrose masterminded yet another tournament triumph, a little over a month after guiding the Indian team to the Women's SAFF U-15 Championship in October.

Aimed at scouting the best talents to form the national U-17 team ahead of the 2020 Women’s FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India, the summit clash witnessed thousands of football fans cheering on the girls from the stands. The tournament turned out to be a massive success giving India U-17 women’s team head coach Thomas Dennerby plenty of names to choose from and groom ahead of the mega event next year.