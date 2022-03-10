Football Football Hormipam Ruivah, Laldinliana Renthlei called up for Indian national camp Indian football coach Igor Stimac has called up Hormipam Ruivah, Laldinliana Renthlei and Nikhil Poojary for the national team camp ahead of the international friendlies in Bahrain. Team Sportstar New Delhi 10 March, 2022 14:27 IST Hormipam Ruivah has played 11 matches for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-211) this season. - ISL Team Sportstar New Delhi 10 March, 2022 14:27 IST Indian football coach Igor Stimac has called up Hormipam Ruivah, Laldinliana Renthlei and Nikhil Poojary for the preparatory camp ahead of the two international friendly matches to be played in Manama, Bahrain later this month.The announcement comes two days after Anwar Ali (FC Goa) and Danish Farooq (Bengaluru FC) were called up after Sunil Chhetri was ruled out due to injury.Hormipam (Kerala Blasters), Laldinliana Renthlei (Jamshedpur FC) and Nikhil Poojary (Hyderabad FC) will join the provisional squad after completing their Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) commitments for their respective clubs. All of their clubs have progressed to the semifinals.RELATED| Sunil Chhetri ruled out of India's Bahrain, Belarus friendlies The preparatory camp will start in Pune from March 10. The list will be shortened further and the Blue Tigers will depart for Bahrain on March 21. The contingent will be flying to Bahrain on March 21. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play Bahrain on March 23, and Belarus on March 26, with both matches kicking-off at IST 9.30pm. The two international friendlies in Manama are part of the Indian team's preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers to be played in Kolkata in June.List of probables -Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Seriton Fernandes, Ashish Rai, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Deepak Tangri, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Roshan Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anwar AliMidfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Aniket Jadav, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nikhil PoojaryForwards: Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Anwar Ali Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :