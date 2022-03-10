Hormipam Ruivah, Laldinliana Renthlei called up for Indian national camp

Indian football coach Igor Stimac has called up Hormipam Ruivah, Laldinliana Renthlei and Nikhil Poojary for the preparatory camp ahead of the two international friendly matches to be played in Manama, Bahrain later this month.

The announcement comes two days after Anwar Ali (FC Goa) and Danish Farooq (Bengaluru FC) were called up after Sunil Chhetri was ruled out due to injury.

Hormipam (Kerala Blasters), Laldinliana Renthlei (Jamshedpur FC) and Nikhil Poojary (Hyderabad FC) will join the provisional squad after completing their Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) commitments for their respective clubs. All of their clubs have progressed to the semifinals.

The preparatory camp will start in Pune from March 10. The list will be shortened further and the Blue Tigers will depart for Bahrain on March 21. The contingent will be flying to Bahrain on March 21. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play Bahrain on March 23, and Belarus on March 26, with both matches kicking-off at IST 9.30pm. The two international friendlies in Manama are part of the Indian team's preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers to be played in Kolkata in June.