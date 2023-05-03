Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE updates; HFC 0-0 ATKMB; AFC Cup playoff: Good start from Marquez’s men; Streaming info
Catch the score and live updates of the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match from the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.
GOOOALLL!! ATK MOHUN BAGAN TAKES THE LEAD!! PETRATOS FINDS THE NET!! The goal is completely against the run of play, but that is what the Mariners do. Boumous and Petratos combine again. The Frenchman gets inside the box and squares the ball to Petratos in the middle. The Australian makes no mistake in slotting the ball inside the net.
The first proper chance for HFC- Yasir dinks a ball inside the box and Aaren meets the ball with his head and guides it at goal. But, the header had no power and Kaith makes an easy save.
Odei pings a cross inside the ATKMB box from a freekick but none of his teammates could make proper contact with the ball. The Mariners clear the immediate danger.
Hyderabad has kept a compact and disciplined defensive shape. The ATKMB players have not been able to get behind them as of now.
Yasir goes for a shot from an ambitious distance but the ball is nowhere the target.
Akash Mishra takes on Manvir and makes a run down the left flank. He looks to get inside the box, but Hnamte makes the clearance.
The Mariners are yet to find their footing in the game. Hyderabad has had the better start but once ATKMB finds its rhythm, it will not be so easy for Hyderabad.
There is another Hyderabad attack and this time the ball sits up wonderfully for Borja to take a shot on the volley. But, he slices his effort and nothing comes from the move.
Borja puts in a dangerous first time cross inside the box, but this time Vishal Kaith is the first to get to the ball and collects it.
Why didn’t Aaren attack the near-post there?
Borja swings a wonderful cross inside the box. Aaren meets the cross but his glancing header is not on target.
Booking: Boumous sees an early yellow card for his mistimed challenge.n There was no need to go for that foul there.
Ashique gets inside the HFC box and takes a shot from a tight angle. But, the shot is overhit and the ball goes out for a goalkick.
An early attack from Hyderabad shows good intent from Marquez’s men but play stops for offside.
The playoff match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kicks-off at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
Winner gets a spot in the preliminary stages of the the AFC Cup.
“For us, it’s very important. To play in international competitions is not just good for the players but also good for the club because it is a great opportunity to improve. So, this match is very much a part of our season.”
The playoff tie against ATK Mohun Bagan will be Marquez’s last game at Hyderabad FC, with the club having confirmed his departure in March.
This is what the ISL title-winning head coach had to say- “Of course, it will be difficult (for Hyderabad FC to secure the AFC berth). We have in front of us a very good and strong team. On the other hand, there is an emotional part, we (Manolo and his backroom staff) leave the club after this game and I think that it will be an emotional game for not only the players and staff, but for everyone connected to the club.”
Hyderabad FC: Anuj(GK), Reagan, Chinglesana, Chianese, Victor(c), Yasir, Aaren, Tavora, Odei, Borja, Mishra.
ATK Mohun Bagan: Kaith(GK), Hamill, McHugh, Petratos, Boumous, Mancir, Hnamte, Subhasish, Ashoque, Pritam(c), Glan.
Played: 10
Hyderabad FC wins: 2
Draws: 4
ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 4
At the end of what has been a tremendous campaign for both teams, Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC and Juan Ferrando’s ATK Mohun Bagan are all set for a playoff clash for a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup.
The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode in what will be the final game of the top-flight Indian domestic football calendar for the 2022-23 season.
The Mariners managed to pip Hyderabad for a place in the Indian Super League final earlier this season on penalties, with both legs ending goalless. The two teams also won a game a piece in the regular season, leaving this clash right in the balance.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match kick-off?
The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match will kick-off at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, May 3 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
How can you watch the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match?
The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports 2.
How can you live stream the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match?
The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website
