I-League: Aizawl FC defeats Chennai City 3-1

Brandon Vanlalremdika’s brace guided Aizawl FC to a 3-1 victory over Chennai City FC in a relegation round match of the Hero I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

Aizawl FC collected 21 points to retain the top spot, while CCFC was third with 12 points after 13 outings. Brandon provided the breakthrough in the 21 minute when he utilized Lalremsanga’s cross to score from a narrow angle.

David Lalhlansanga doubled Aizawl’s lead 15 minutes later by jumping to head in R. Malsawntluanga’s cross.

Aizawl widened its lead after the half-time as Brandon latched on to a poor clearance.

Iqbal Hussain converted a penalty for CCFC in the 90 minute.

Sudeva Delhi FC rode on Shubho Paul’s 40 minute strike to beat Indian Arrows 1-0. Sudeva was second with 18 points.