Football Football I-League coverage blackout: Feel cheated by AIFF, says Punjab FC owner Bajaj AIFF roped in DSport as I-League broadcasters for three years but even then the overall standard of telecast of I-League matches have been sub-standard. PTI New Delhi 26 January, 2020 23:05 IST Minerva Punjab FC was rechristened as Punjab FC last year. - Twitter @ILeagueOfficial Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj on Sunday slammed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for lack of coverage of the I-League matches, saying he felt "appalled and cheated" by the false promises made by the parent body."I feel appalled & cheated that AGAIN we clubs have been badly let down by AIFF @ILeagueOfficial for coverage blackout even though they were scheduled - @IndianFootball DSports or instat or Reliance- who do we beg for coverage? False promises by all @eastbengalfc @Mohun_Bagan," he tweeted.In December, 2018, AIFF had announced that the broadcasters are cutting down on TV coverage of the I-League.Then last November, the AIFF roped in DSport as I-League broadcasters for three years but even then the overall standard of telecast of I-League matches have been sub-standard.The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC on November 30 last year was not shown "due to technical reasons", while live feed went blank during a game between East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC in Kalyani.