Football Football Cavani, Ibrahimovic and football's 2020 free agents facing contract limbo amid coronavirus chaos Stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic face uncertain futures with Europe's top five leagues postponed and contract expiry dates drawing closer. Matt Dorman 17 March, 2020 04:00 IST Edinson Cavani's contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire at the end of the season. - AFP Matt Dorman 17 March, 2020 04:00 IST The coronavirus crisis continues to challenge decision-makers in football's corridors of power and could soon leave some of the game's biggest clubs facing contract conundrums.Manchester United, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the major European outfits who are due to farewell high-profile players when free agency comes into force on June 30.RELATED| Coronavirus: Bundesliga extends suspension until April 2 Domestic leagues across the world appear increasingly likely to run beyond that deadline, meaning sides up and down the divisions could be forced to renegotiate deals beyond the typical expiry date.It remains to be seen how governing bodies will approach the unfamiliar territory but Edinson Cavani, Mario Gotze and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be watching closely like dozens more across Europe's top five leagues.These are the stars and solid supporting cast members whose contract situations are worth monitoring in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.La LigaAthletic Bilbao: Aritz Aduriz (retiring), Benat, Mikel San JoseAtletico Madrid: Antonio AdanEspanyol: Ander IturraspeGranada: Roberto SoldadoReal Valladolid: Hatem Ben ArfaSevilla: Ever Banega (joining Al Shabab at end of contract), NolitoValencia: Ezequiel GarayVillarreal: Santi Cazorla RELATED| Fate of Euro 2020 to be determined on Tuesday as UEFA set for crisis meeting Premier LeagueBournemouth: Ryan FraserBurnley: Joe HartChelsea: Olivier Giroud, Pedro, WillianLiverpool: Adam Lallana, Nathaniel ClyneManchester City: David Silva (confirmed he will leave at end of contract)Manchester United: Nemanja Matic, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Odion Ighalo (loan ends)Newcastle United: Matty LongstaffTottenham: Jan Vertonghen, Japhet TangangaSerie AAtalanta: Jose Luis PalominoHellas Verona: Fabio BoriniInter: Ashley YoungJuventus: Gianluigi BuffonMilan: Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura, Zlatan IbrahimovicNapoli: Jose Callejon, Dries MertensRELATED| What are Premier League players doing during the coronavirus shutdown? BundesligaBayer Leverkusen: Charles AranguizBorussia Dortmund: Mario Gotze, Lukasz PiszczekHertha Berlin: Salomon KalouSchalke: Benjamin StambouliWolfsburg: Robin KnocheLigue 1Lille: Loic RemyMonaco: JemersonNice: Walter Benitez, Arnaud LusambaParis Saint-Germain: Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier, Tanguy Kouassi, Layvin Kurzawa, Thiago Silva