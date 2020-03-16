More Sports COVID-19 live tracker, updates: March 17 - WTA Tour suspended until May 2 The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 6,500 people and spread across more than 90 nations. Here's how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 March, 2020 22:54 IST Will the Tokyo Olympics take place, come July? - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 March, 2020 22:54 IST The coronavirus pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 6,500 people, and spreading across more than 90 nations. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.Here is a timeline of how the spread of coronavirus has hit sport across the globe: