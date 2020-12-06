IFA Shield: United SC surprises Gokulam Kerala

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Real Kashmir FC made winning starts downing their respective group league opponents in Kidderpore SC (4-0) and Peerless SC (2-1), in the opening round of the 123rd IFA Shield tournament here on Sunday.

In another match United Sports Club, a Calcutta Football League premier division team, sprung a surprise downing the I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC by a solitary goal. In the fourth match of the day, Southern Samity held the development side of All India Football Federation, Indian Arrows, to a 1-1 draw.

The results:

Group A: Mohammedan Sporting Club 4 (Sujit Sadhu 2, Hira Mondal 28, Philip Adjah 46, Gani Ahmed Nigam 86) bt Kidderpore SC 0 at Salt Lake Stadium.

Group B: Real Kashmir FC 2 (Chesterpoul Lyngdoh 25, Danish Farooq 32) bt Peerless SC 1 (Uttam Rai 20) at East Bengal ground.

Group C: Southern Samity 1 (Sujit Saren 27) drew with Indian Arrows 1 (Gurkirat Singh 79) at Mohun Bagan ground.

Group D: United SC 1 (Bright Middleton 85) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 0 at Kalyani Stadium