Igor Stimac's contract extended till September, 2022

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to extend Indian football team coach Igor Stimac's contract until September, 2022.

The AIFF's technical committee met on Monday and it was decided that Stimac will continue for another year. "National head coach Mr. Igor Stimac made a presentation on the performance graph of the Senior Men’s National Team wherein he highlighted about the change in football philosophy, and emergence of future generation of the Blue Tigers in the National Team set-up. Stimac has been on contract as Head Coach since May 2019," the AIFF said in a statement.

"The committee deliberated at length, and reached a consensus that in view of the external factors which has had a huge impact on the footballing world in general, and with the National Team all set to begin their campaign in their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, Head Coach Igor Stimac be given an extension of his contract till September 2022," the statement read.

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played from February 2022 to September 2022.