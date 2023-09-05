MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 

India will now play its opener against China on September 9, at the Dalian Suoyuwan Stadium, with the game scheduled to start at 5:05 PM IST. 

Published : Sep 05, 2023 21:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian team during a training session.
Indian team during a training session. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Indian team during a training session. | Photo Credit: AIFF

India’s opening encounter in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Group G, which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday has been cancelled after Maldives made a last-minute withdrawal from the tournament. The qualifiers has now been reduced to a three-team group featuring India, UAE and hosts. 

India will now play its opener against China on September 9, at the Dalian Suoyuwan Stadium, with the game scheduled to start at 5:05 PM IST. 

RELATED | ISL 2023-24 season to start from September 21; Kerala Blasters plays Bengaluru in opening clash

“Nothing changes for us; we have to do the same things that we would have done with the Maldives. We still have to do our best and play to our maximum potential,” said Head Coach Clifford Miranda.

Miranda opted to look at the positive side of the change, with his side getting a couple of extra days of training in China but also recognised the drawback of not getting to play a game before facing the host.

“The good part is that we get a few days of training together as a complete team. Also, the boys will get time to rest and recover, both physically and mentally, after an extremely long and tiring journey to China.

“Playing against the Maldives would’ve provided us a good opportunity to find our rhythm before facing China and UAE. Let’s face it, among the three, the Maldives were the least dangerous opponents and would’ve been a good starting point for the team to prepare for the other two,” he added.

Related Topics

India /

AFC U23 Championship /

Clifford Miranda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 225/5 (30 overs); Nabi out after hitting fastest fifty for AFG, needs 67 off 43 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SL: Mohammad Nabi hits fastest fifty for Afghanistan in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Court probes ‘possible systemic corruption’ aiding Barcelona in referee scandal
    Reuters
  3. Spanish football federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
    AP
  4. Greenwood trains with new Getafe teammates
    AFP
  5. Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s opener cancelled after Maldives withdraws 
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 225/5 (30 overs); Nabi out after hitting fastest fifty for AFG, needs 67 off 43 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SL: Mohammad Nabi hits fastest fifty for Afghanistan in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment