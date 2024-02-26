MagazineBuy Print

India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 Women’s Championships

The Indians had emerged triumphant in the U-15 format in 2018 and 2019, having beaten Bangladesh in the final on both occasions. It’s the first time the event is being held in the U16 format.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 16:01 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India U-16 women’s team head coach Biby Thomas Muttath announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women’s Championship in Lalitpur, Nepal.
India U-16 women's team head coach Biby Thomas Muttath announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship in Lalitpur, Nepal. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Photo Credit: AIFF

Head coach Biby Thomas Muttath on Monday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women’s Championships to be played in Nepal from March 1–10.

The Indians had emerged triumphant in the U-15 format in 2018 and 2019, having beaten Bangladesh in the final on both occasions. It’s the first time the event is being held in the U16 format.

The final squad was chosen from a pool of probables who had been training in Goa.

The Young Tigresses will be leaving for Nepal on Tuesday before playing their opening tie against Bhutan (March 1), followed by matches against Bangladesh (March 5) and Nepal (March 7).

The top two sides from the round-robin stage meet in the final, with all the games to be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur.

The Indian Squad: Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Surajmuni Kumari.

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Bonifila Shullai, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi.

Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Longajam Nira Chanu, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thanda Moni Baskey.

Forwards: Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes.

