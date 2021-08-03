Sunil Chhetri's birthday celebrated with a new league launch by Delhi football

India captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday was celebrated by Football Delhi by launching a league for players above the age of 37 years on Tuesday.

Chhetri's father K B Chhetri inaugurated the '37-Plus League'.

In a video message, Chhetri congratulated Football Delhi for launching the '37-Plus League'.

"Keeping fit is important and it is good that retired players getting this opportunity to be part of a league," he said.

The inaugural match was played between Old Stars and Vikas Puri Football Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex.

Since 2018, Football Delhi has been celebrating Delhi Football Day on the birthday of Chhetri.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "We are greatly honoured to launch this League in honour of Sunil Chhetri.”

“We want football activities for all age group, from 4 to 70-plus."