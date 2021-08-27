Pronay, Rahim make cut; Pandita out: India's 25-man squad for Nepal friendlies

Pronay Halder and Rahim Ali were included in the 25-man India men's football team squad for the double headers against Nepal next month, while forward Ishan Pandita was cut from the preliminary group.

Halder returns to the squad for the first time since the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, while 21-year-old Rahim receieved his maiden call-up.

RELATED | ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC players will be in better shape for Nepal friendlies, says Stimac

A contingent of 23 players have been camping in Kolkata from August 15 onwards. On Thursday, India beat I-League team Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in an exhibition match in the VYBK Stadium adding to its 1-0 win over a combined IFA XI played earlier.

Farukh Choudhury and Pandita scored in the 2-0 win, while Akash Mishra struck the winner against IFA XI.

While the ATK Mohun Bagan players join the camp in Kolkata on Friday, the Bengaluru FC players will join the rest of the squad in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Blue Tigers leave for Nepal on Monday. The first international friendly is slated for September 2, while the second one is on September 5.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Apuia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Md, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary