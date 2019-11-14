India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Who is Seiminlen Doungel?

The Indian football team once again had too much to do towards the end as it salvaged a point away from home against Afghanistan on Thursday. The draw keeps India's unbeaten away record alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup (WC) qualifiers.

India had an unlikely hero in super-sub Seiminlen Doungel who rose the highest during a Brandon Fernandes corner to score in the dying minutes of the WC qualifiers group E game.

Doungel, who replaced Pritam Kotal in the 76th minute, hadn't scored for his country in the past and most importantly he hasn't started a senior team game yet.

The 25-year-old forward began his football career with I-League giant East Bengal in 2011. During his time with the red and gold brigade, he had also been loaned out to the Pailan Arrows (now known as Indian Arrows).

He got his first big break in 2014 when he was transferred to Shillong Lajong. He also made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut the very same season with NorthEast United.

His performances with both the clubs earned him a two-year deal with Bengaluru FC where he won the I-League and Federation Cup titles in back-to-back years.

The Manipur-born player has also plied his trade for ISL clubs Delhi Dynamos and Kerala Blasters. In 2018, he received his first Indian team call-up for the Intercontinental cup.

India's saviour of the day - Doungel - is currently part of the FC Goa setup. His contract with the club runs till 2021.

"My first goal for India. I am thankful for the goal," said Doungel to the host broadcaster after the Afghanistan game.

"This was a tough game for us. Weather-wise these were tough conditions. We played better in the second half and it was enjoyable the way we played," he concluded.