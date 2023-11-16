MagazineBuy Print

What happened when India football team last faced Kuwait?

India last faced Kuwait, in the final of the SAFF Championships 2023, where the Blue Tigers clinched a 5-4 win on penalties to lift its ninth title.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 07:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023.
 India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

 India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India starts its second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers with a match against Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Thursday.

India last faced Kuwait, in the final of the SAFF Championships 2023 on July 4, where the Blue Tigers clinched a 5-4 win on penalties to lift its ninth title.

ALSO READ | When and where to watch India vs Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Subhashish Bose were on target for India, as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the telling save to thwart Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah to grab the win.

Kuwait took the lead in the 14th minute after a bright start as Shabaib Alkhaldi scored the opening goal of the match after converting a low cross by Abdullah Albloushi.

The Blue Tigers got the equaliser in the 38th minute after some excellent bit of team play. After collecting the ball from Ashique Kuruniyan on the left, Chhetri released Sahal Abdul Samad with a toe-poke. The latter unselfishly squared the ball, and a sliding Chhangte finished off the move from the right.

Chhnagte had a chance to win it for India., late in regulation time, but he blasted over from a tight angle on the left flank.

