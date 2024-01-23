India vs Syria head-to-head record: Blue Tigers in must-win clash against struggling Syria

India will look to beat the odds and hope for qualification into the knockouts when it faces Syria in its last group-stage game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2023 | India vs Syria LIVE SCORE

The Blue Tigers were left chasing shadows against Uzbekistan in their previous game, losing the match 0-3, which made their chances of progressing, almost impossible. They will now have to beat Syria and wait for results in other groups to seek qualification as one of the four best third-placed teams.

FULL MATCH PREVIEW

Head-to-head record

India holds the bragging rights over the central Asian country. Across their six meetings, India has won three, lost two and drew one.

Their last encounter was during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup which ended in a 1-1 draw.