India vs Syria head-to-head record: Blue Tigers in must-win clash against struggling Syria

While India is yet to open its tally in the AFC Asian Cup, Syria has picked one point with a goalless draw against Uzbekistan.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 12:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri reacts during the Asian Cup Group B match between India and Uzbekistan.
Sunil Chhetri reacts during the Asian Cup Group B match between India and Uzbekistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri reacts during the Asian Cup Group B match between India and Uzbekistan. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to beat the odds and hope for qualification into the knockouts when it faces Syria in its last group-stage game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2023 | India vs Syria LIVE SCORE

The Blue Tigers were left chasing shadows against Uzbekistan in their previous game, losing the match 0-3, which made their chances of progressing, almost impossible. They will now have to beat Syria and wait for results in other groups to seek qualification as one of the four best third-placed teams.

FULL MATCH PREVIEW

Head-to-head record

India holds the bragging rights over the central Asian country. Across their six meetings, India has won three, lost two and drew one.

Their last encounter was during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup which ended in a 1-1 draw.

India vs Syria: All six matches
India 2-3 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007
India 1-0 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007
India 0-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2009
Syria 1-1 India - International Friendly - August 2009
India 2-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2012
India 1-1 Syria - Intercontinental Cup - July 2019

India /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
