India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview

India will look to start afresh after its loss to Australia in the AFC Asian Cup opener when it takes on Uzbekistan at the same venue, the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, here on Thursday.
Igor Stimac’s side pulled off an impressive defensive display in the first half against the Socceroos – before going down 0-2 – and will look to build on that in a more evenly-matched contest this time around.
The Uzbeks, who have been one of the most prominent teams in central Asia in the last few years, are ranked 43 spots below Australia but way higher than the Blue Tigers. They had topped their Asian Cup qualification group and reached the final of the CAFA Nations Cup in June last year.
When and where will the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?
Where can you watch the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?
