MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview

Igor Stimac’s side pulled off an impressive defensive display in the first half against the Socceroos – before going down 0-2 – and will look to build on that in a more evenly-matched contest this time around.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India opened its AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 loss against Australia.
India opened its AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 loss against Australia. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

India opened its AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 loss against Australia. | Photo Credit: AIFF

India will look to start afresh after its loss to Australia in the AFC Asian Cup opener when it takes on Uzbekistan at the same venue, the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, here on Thursday.

Igor Stimac’s side pulled off an impressive defensive display in the first half against the Socceroos – before going down 0-2 – and will look to build on that in a more evenly-matched contest this time around.

The Uzbeks, who have been one of the most prominent teams in central Asia in the last few years, are ranked 43 spots below Australia but way higher than the Blue Tigers. They had topped their Asian Cup qualification group and reached the final of the CAFA Nations Cup in June last year.

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8 PM IST, Thursday, January 18 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.
Where can you watch the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?
The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

India /

Uzbekistan /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: IND wins 2nd Super Over after Bishnoi removes Gurbaz, Nabi
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG: Rohit’s hundred, Super Over heroics help India sweep Afghanistan
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Don’t want to just qualify, want to go as a medal contender: Srikanth on Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India hopes to confirm Paris ticket with win against high-flying Germany
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Afif shines again as Qatar beat Tajikistan to move into knockouts
    Reuters
  3. India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023: What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Benzema files defamation suit against France’s interior minister over Muslim Brotherhood allegations
    AP
  5. Hughton thankful for support after attack from fan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: IND wins 2nd Super Over after Bishnoi removes Gurbaz, Nabi
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG: Rohit’s hundred, Super Over heroics help India sweep Afghanistan
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Don’t want to just qualify, want to go as a medal contender: Srikanth on Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India hopes to confirm Paris ticket with win against high-flying Germany
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment