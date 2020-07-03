Bala Devi working on her fitness with Scottish Premier League on halt

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the sporting calendar worldwide, Indian footballer Bala Devi is working on her fitness as she eagerly awaits the re-start of the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Bala has altered her training schedule according to the current situation and has kept herself occupied by doing indoor exercises and yoga or going for jogs at a nearby park while following social distancing rules.

“There isn't a lot to do as of now, apart from training and keeping yourself at the peak of fitness. Due to the current situation, we (the players) take care of our own practice and fitness,” said Bala, the first Indian woman to play in a top-tier European league.

“When the team does report together we will see what the plans are. I will train and play for my club Rangers FC once things open up after the lockdown and I hope to be at peak fitness,” she added, as per an AIFF release.

The 30-year-old striker said that the announcement of India as the host of the 2022 AFC Asian Cup has further motivated her to do better in the future.

“I was excited when I saw India were announced as the hosts. It is an honour to host such a prestigious tournament. It means so much for women’s football in India — the announcement has given us all that extra motivation.

“The Women’s Asian Cup will be the biggest tournament that we (senior women’s team) will play at home. I hope that the entire country comes out to support us.”

With India also hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup next year, Bala feels that there's a lot of improvement when it comes to football in the country.

“As a footballer, you really can’t ask for much bigger platforms than to play a World Cup and an Asian Cup in your own backyard. The U-17 World Cup is a terrific platform for the young girls, and I hope they come out of it with a lot more experience.

“I hope that these two tournaments will pump a lot of energy into women’s football. All eyes will be on the girls, and we need to give a good account of ourselves.”