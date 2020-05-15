Football Football Amid lockdown, Subhash Bhowmick resumes coaching online Former East Bengal and Churchill Brothers coach Subhash Bhowmick has started online classes for interested coaches across West Bengal. PTI Kolkata 15 May, 2020 20:40 IST Subhash Bhowmick coached East Bengal to successive National league titles and replicated the success with Churchill Brothers. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES PTI Kolkata 15 May, 2020 20:40 IST Amid the nationwide lockdown, Subhash Bhowmick on Friday is back to what he knows best -- coaching, albeit on an online platform.The revered Indian football coach, who spearheaded East Bengal’s ASEAN Cup triumph in 2003, was seen training the coaches in a six-session module concluding on Saturday.“I’ve goosebumps, whenever there’s a talk about football. I can talk hours on football, it’s my passion,” Bhowmick, who coached East Bengal to successive National league titles and replicated the success with Churchill Brothers, told PTI.“So the idea (of online coaching) really touched me and I thought this is the way forward in this challenging times.”READ: The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super LeagueBudding coaches from across the districts and the city had applied for the coaching and each class had a strength of 30 participants.“In our country, most of the coaching camps stress on running, running and running. They are preparing runners. They rarely teaching ball skills. I shared whatever material I had on how to dribble and football passing.”Bhowmick has already taken five classes so far and is hoping for a continuation.“I’ve taken five classes already. Tomorrow will be the last class. We will see whether they will continue or not,” the veteran added.The streaming is being done by XtraTime’s online platform. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is - we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos