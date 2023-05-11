India

AFC Asian Cup 2023: India drawn in Group B alongside Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia

This will be India’s fifth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup, with the Blue Tigers having participated at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019 previously.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 11 May, 2023 17:04 IST
File Photo: Indian football coach Igor Stimac having words with players during a practice session on the eve of Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday, 21 March 2023. Indian will play against Myanmar on 22 March 2023.

File Photo: Indian football coach Igor Stimac having words with players during a practice session on the eve of Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday, 21 March 2023. Indian will play against Myanmar on 22 March 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

India was drawn in group B in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Katara Opera House in Doha on Thursday. It got the fourth spot (B4) in the group. Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan are the other teams drawn in that group.

India qualified in two consecutive editions of the tournament for the first time in its history and its groupings will be finalised on Thursday.

After the Philippines lost to Palestine, India secured its qualification even before its last qualifying game against Hong Kong. But the Blue Tigers completes the campaign, winning all the games.

Their best finish in Asia has been a runners-up place in the 1964 edition of the competition.

“There’s great anticipation before the draw. There’s still some time left until the competition itself, and I would say that it is very important, how well we use that time to prepare, rather than concentrate on who our opponents will be,” Igor Stimac was quoted telling the AIFF website.

“I truly believe in our team and the work that they put in, and with the support of the huge Indian fan base in Qatar, we can achieve our goals,” he added.

More to follow.

