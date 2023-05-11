When will India play in the AFC Asian Cup 2023? Match dates, schedule

India is grouped alongside Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in Group B for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.

After the Philippines lost to Palestine, India secured its qualification even before its last qualifying game against Hong Kong. But the Blue Tigers completed the campaign winning all the games.

This will be India’s fifth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup, with the Blue Tigers having participated at the continental level in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019 previously.

Their best finish in Asia has been a runners-up place in the 1964 edition of the competition.

When does the Asian Cup start?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 starts on January 12, 2024. The final of the tournament will be played on February 10, 2024.

When does India start its AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign?

India starts its Asian Cup campaign against Australia on January 13, 2024.

India’s group-stage schedule for AFC Asian Cup 2023:

⦿ January 13, 2024 – Australia vs India

⦿ January 19, 2024 – India vs Uzbekistan

⦿ January 25, 2024 – India vs Syria

The winners and runners-up of six groups, along with four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16. If India is through to the final 16, here is how its schedule will be:

AFC Asian Cup knockouts:

⦿ Round of 16: January 31 to February 2, 2024

January 31 to February 2, 2024 ⦿ Quarterfinals: February 4-5, 2024

February 4-5, 2024 ⦿ Semifinal: February 7-8, 2024

February 7-8, 2024 ⦿ Final:February 10, 2024

Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 be played?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be held across eight stadiums - Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium and Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Six of these venues were used during the FIFA World Cup 2022.