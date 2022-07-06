AIFF constitution: CoA meets seven-member committee for suggestions on draft

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) met the seven-member committee, representing State Associations of the All India Football Federation to discuss various aspects of and suggestions on the draft constitution.

In the two-hour meeting, the State Associationrepresentatives put forward several ideas for consideration of the CoA.



Speaking on behalf of three-member CoA, Dr. SY Quraishi said: "We had a fruitful meeting with the SA members and valuable suggestions were exchanged.

The CoA will take into consideration all the suggestions that have come so far and finalize the constitution to be submitted to honourable Supreme Court."

Justice (Retired) Anil R Dave, member of the CoA said: "All efforts are being made to finalize the AIFF constitution at the earliest and place it before the honourable Supreme Court. We expect the AIFF elections to be held immediately after the apex court approves the constitution."

The third member of the CoA, former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly, was also present in the meeting.