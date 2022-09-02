Kalyan Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia to become the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president in the elections on Friday.

Chaubey, a former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper won 33-1 against former captain, Bhutia. This is the first time in the history of the Federation that a former player has become its President.

A former teammate of Bhutia, Chaubey’s name, on the other hand, was proposed by Mulrajsinh Chudasama, the General Secretary of Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Kipa Ajay, the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

Individually, Chaubey has won the Indian Goalkeeper of the Year twice (1997-98 and 2001-02) while Bhutia has bagged the AIFF Player of the year the same number of times (1995, 2008). Chaubey graduated from the Tata Football Academy in 1995.

The two have – together – led India to two SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championships (1999 and 2005) and both have moved to politics after retiring from football.

The 45-year-old is a BJP politician, who lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA and the president of the Karnataka Football Association won the vice president post defeating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA. While, Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju for the treasurer’s post.

(with inputs from PTI)