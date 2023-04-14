India

AIFF plans women’s football revamp: IWL to have improved player contracts from next season

Team Sportstar
14 April, 2023 19:11 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) laid out plans to improve women’s football in line with its Strategic Roadmap Vision 2047.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) laid out plans to improve women's football in line with its Strategic Roadmap Vision 2047.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) laid out its plan to revamp and restructure women’s football according to its Strategic Roadmap Vision 2047 on Friday.

During its executive committee meeting in New Delhi, the AIFF decided to revamp the Indian Women’s League (IWL) while also improving player contracts. From the upcoming season, the top eight participating teams in the IWL, will mandatorily need to have minimum 10 Indian players on a professional annual contract worth a minimum Rs 3.2 lakh.

The AIFF also stated that the 2024-25 season will have 10 teams in the top division followed by two other divisions. However, the 2025-26 season will have a four-tier league with state leagues across the country making up the last tier.

The Executive Committee has also decided to create ‘Project Diamond’ for the development of its elite-level players. The FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, will also play a crucial role n Project Diamond. The AIFF added that Project Diamond is aimed at producing an ‘Iconic Star’, who has the quality and skills to play at the highest level of the beautiful game.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “This was a landmark executive committee meeting, where crucial decisions were taken that would directly impact the future of football in India and take it in a direction that was elaborated by the Strategic Roadmap, Vision 2047. We have, collectively, deliberated on various challenges, gaps and have come up with projects and initiatives that will impact the future of women’s football, in a way that has not happened in India in the past.”

